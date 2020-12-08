Section
Man stabbed to death by teen son
Thailand
General

Man stabbed to death by teen son

published : 8 Dec 2020 at 10:32

writer: Saichol Srinuanchan

Police at the house in Moo 5 village, tambon Krab Yai in Ratchaburi's Ban Pong district, where a 15-year-old boy stabbed his father to death on Monday evening. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)
Police at the house in Moo 5 village, tambon Krab Yai in Ratchaburi's Ban Pong district, where a 15-year-old boy stabbed his father to death on Monday evening. (Photo: Saichol Srinuanchan)

RATCHABURI: A 15-year-old boy stabbed and fatally wounded his father with a knife after being rebuked for playing too much with his smartphone on Monday evening, police said.

The boy's grandmother witnessed the attack, about 6.45pm at their home in Moo 5 village, tambon Krab Yai, Ban Pong district.

She told police that her son and his wife had separated when the boy was young, leaving him in her care.

The boy was in Mathayom 3  at a school in Ban Pong district, and had mental problems, she said.

On Monday evening the boy was playing with his smartphone. His father had berated him, telling him he should be doing his school homework. The boy had grabbed up a foot-long knife, which was lying by his side, and stabbed his father in the left side of his body, the grandmother said.

His father staggered away from him and walked into the kitchen, where he collapsed and died.

Police were considering legal action against the boy.

