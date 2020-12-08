Section
Cabinet approves long-stay visas for all
Thailand
General

Cabinet approves long-stay visas for all

published : 8 Dec 2020 at 19:21

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Chinese tourists arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province on Oct 26 for a long stay under the government's Special Tourist Visa policy granted to revive tourism. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The cabinet on Tuesday resolved to offer long-stay special tourist visas (STV) to visitors from every country instead of only those with low risks of the novel coronavirus.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said the cabinet made the decision after the earlier limitation of the STV measure had brought fewer visitors than expected.

STV has attracted only 825 visitors of 29 nationalities and brought in only six yachts since the measure took effect in late October, she said.

The cabinet also approved a 30-day period for visitors on yachts to seek visas after the new STV measure takes effect.

Despite the access relaxation, long-stay visitors would still have to give clear information on their planned accommodations in Thailand and be quarantined for 14 days, Miss Ratchada said.

STV is initially valid for 90 days and is renewable twice.

