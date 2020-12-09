Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Agencies to beef up food inspections
Thailand
General

Agencies to beef up food inspections

Pledge made after chemicals found

published : 9 Dec 2020 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post reporters

The Department of Agriculture (DOA) has vowed to beef up its inspections of fruits and vegetables after an annual report by the Thai Pesticide Alert Network (Thai-PAN) found excessive levels of chemical residues in fruits and vegetables it tested this year.

Pichet Wiriyapha, director-general of the DOA, said the department will work more closely with agencies under the Agriculture Ministry, as well as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to develop a better standard for inspecting agricultural produce.

"The move would ensure fresh produces grown and sold in Thailand are safe for consumption, which would help realise our ambition to become the kitchen of the world," he said.

After Thai-PAN released its findings, the DOA sent out officials to inspect the produces which the food safety advocacy network said were tainted with high levels of chemical residues.

The result of their inspections, which was reported to the department on Monday, confirmed Thai-PAN's findings -- that a number of fruits, including those which were imported, such as red grapes and jujube, were tainted.

The department chief said the DOA has set up border stations to screen imported produces for pests. Now, the department will discuss with the FDA measures which would allow authorities to closely check for chemical contamination in imported fruits and vegetables, he said.

Regulations will also be revised to authorise border officials to check for chemical residues across all types of produces. Mr Pichet added.

He said 50 produces and food items sold at modern-trade stores have received product standard certifications from associations such as Organic Thailand and Q GAP.

If a certified produce is found to have excessive residue, the department would inform local authorities in the area, and farmers who grow the produce will also be alerted.

On Dec 4, the ThaiPAN said its survey of 509 fruits and vegetables sold nationwide found nine fruits and 18 vegetables contained more chemical residues than legally allowed.

According to the network, all the red grapes and jujubes it sampled for testing had more residue than the law allows. Samples of cherry tomatoes, bird's eye chillies, red chillies, celery and Chinese kale also contained too much chemical residue.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Business

TNSC predicts 3-5% growth in 2021 forecast

The Thai National Shippers' Council expects Thai exports will rebound to 3-5% growth next year, driven by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) pact, Covid-19 vaccine progress and a fast economic recovery in China.

06:23
Thailand

Food inspections

The Department of Agriculture vows to beef up inspections of fruits and vegetables after Thai-PAN found excessive levels of chemical residues in fruits and vegetables.

06:00
Business

AIS starts online ID checks

Advanced Info Service (AIS), the country's biggest mobile operator by subscribers, has launched online ID self-verification service to make it more convenient for people to sign up for financial services.

05:22