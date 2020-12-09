Pattaya to splash out B775m to help revive tourism industry

The Pattaya City Municipality is injecting 775 million baht into two development schemes to restart the resort city's Covid-battered tourist industry, the mainstay of the local economy.

The schemes are called "Neo Koh Lan" and "Old Town Na Klua", after two of the city's main tourism magnets.

The Neo Pattaya projects aim to promote city innovations to accommodate its future economic growth after the city was chosen as a tourism and investment centre under the government's flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

A budget worth 775 million baht has been earmarked to develop a total of 32 projects as part of the Neo Koh Lan and old town Na Klua schemes over the next three fiscal years. Funds for the current fiscal year have already been allotted.

The budget for the Neo Koh Lan scheme is set at 350 million baht which will finance 21 projects and another 425 million baht will be used to develop 11 projects under the Old Town Na Klua programme.

Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said the Old Town Na Klua projects will focus on the old community quarter in the famous Na Klua area of Pattaya.

The projects will offer tourists insight into the lives of local fishermen.

Part of the budget will go toward building a five-storey car park park building with a sky-walk botanical garden and scenic viewing tower costing 96 million baht. Another portion will help fund a fresh-market development project worth 4.5 million baht. Also, Chaloem Phra Kiat Park will receive a 30-million-baht makeover.

Mr Sonthaya said Koh Lan will undergo some new developments with projects being planned. The island just off the coast of Pattaya attracts about 7 million tourists a year.

A proposal is afoot to push for new island attractions included in the EEC's wider development plan. Similar tourism development blueprints have been drawn up for Koh Sichang in Chon Buri's Koh Sichang district and Koh Samet in neighbouring Rayong province.

Among the 21 projects under the Neo Koh Lan scheme is the construction of a scenic tower and landscape enhancement at the Tawaen beach. Also, a pier maintenance centre, a pier and a footbridge is earmarked for Hat Tien beach.