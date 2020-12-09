Section
Motorist killed in expressway car plunge
Thailand
General

published : 9 Dec 2020 at 10:21

writer: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan

The Nissan sedan lies upside down on the Bang Na-Trat highway after plummeting from the Burapha Withi expressway early on Wednesday morning. The driver was crushed to death. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)
SAMUT PRAKAN: A motorist was crushed to death when his car plunged from the Burapha Withi (Bang Na-Chon Buri) elevated expressway onto the Bang Na-Trat highway below in the small hours of Wednesday.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight near kilometre marker 25 on the Chon Buri-bound side of the expressway, Pol Capt Supat Chanthawong, a Bang Saothong investigator, said.

The car, a Nissan Almera, crashed through the side barrier as it approached an exit to the Bang Saothong-Bang Bo tollgate, and plummeted 30 metres down to the Bang Na-Trat highway.

It landed upside down. The driver, Posawat Chanlekha, 30, was crushed in his seat.

Ruam Katanyu Foundation rescuers used hydraulic jacks to free his body from the mangled wreckage.

A relative who arrived at the scene shortly afterwards told police Posawat was driving from Thong Lor area to meet his girlfriend near Assumption University.

Police investigators were examining surveillance camera recordings to learn the cause of accident.

