Govt welfare schemes dominate Google search

A Google search page is seen through a magnifying glass. (Reuters photo)

The government's welfare schemes topped trending search terms on Google in Thailand this year, the search engine announced on Wednesday.

Google's annual "year in search" showied five out of the top 10 trending search terms were linked with campaigns launched by the government to help people whose livelihoods were decimated by the coronavirus.

Top on the list was a cash handout scheme called Leaving No One Behind, in which the government doled out 15,000 baht in cash for people troubled by the outbreak.

The 50-50 copayment project, which is still ongoing, came second, even though it only kicked off in October. It subsidises half the cost of food and goods purchased at small shops.

The Subsidy for Farmers farmers came fourth, followed at fifth by the We Travel Together campaign. The Registration for Electricity Bill project was the ninth most-searched term.

The We Travel Together campaign encourages people to travel to domestic destinations, with the government paying part of the cost of air tickets and accommodation.

Other searches in the top 10 were Covid-19, DLTV — Distance Learning Television, US election, Roi Leh Maya prime-time dramas and OCSC exam registration.

OCSC stands for the Office of the Civil Services Commission.