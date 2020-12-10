Section
Seven cops jailed for extorting drug dealer
Thailand
General

published : 10 Dec 2020 at 15:17

writer: Online Reporters

Seven policemen have each been sentenced to eight years' jail and fined 800,000 baht for extorting money from a drug dealer in Yala and selling seized methamphetamines to local youths.

The Yala provincial court passed sentence on the seven men on Wednesday, Thai media reported.

The seven are: Pol Snr Sgt Maj Jirasak Nooplod, Pol Snr Sgt Maj Sitthapak Chandaeng, Pol Sgt Siroj Jaikaewthi, Pol Sgt Amphol Ngu-tul, Pol Sgt Narongdet Shinpakdi, Pol Cpl Thongchai Nurak and Pol Cpl Nathasorn Nuanmai.

They were members of Yala police station’s special operations unit.

They were charged following a complaint that on Dec 21 they had demanded 100,000 baht from a drug dealer caught with 200 meth pills.

The dealer had given them 50,000 baht as a down payment. The officers seized the drugs. They kept some for their own use, but sold most of them to local youths. 

Pol Maj Gen Prabphol Meemongkhol, deputy commander of  Provincial Police Region 9, told reporters the case had drawn a lot of public attention in Yala and nearby provinces. 

They had extorted money and become involved in the drug trade. By their actions, the seven men had tarnished the reputation of the police force. 

