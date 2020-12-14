Section
Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged
Thailand
General

Big Mountain festival organisers to be charged

published : 14 Dec 2020 at 17:17

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Music fans, wearing masks, in front of one of the eight stages at Big Mountain Music Festival in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday evening. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Provincial health authorities registered a complaint with police in Pak Chong district on Monday, charging the organisers of the Big Mountain Music Festival with defying an order to shut down the show.

Provincial police chief Pornchai Nalawachai said the communicable diseases committee had asked police at Pak Chong to press charges against those involved in the concerts.

They would be charged with defying the committee's order to shut down the festival, he said. The committee is chaired by provincial governor Wichien Chantharanothai.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison and/or 100,000 baht fine.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai did not name the accused party, but Big Mountain was organised by music giant GMM Grammy Plc.

The decision to take legal action against the organisers was made after they ignored the shut down order and let the shows continue while they negotiated with officials, he said.

The committee ordered Big Mountain to close the crowded event on Sunday at 2pm because many people were not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The organisers appealed against the closure, trying to negotiate with officials to lift it. About  6pm the panel again ordered it shut down. The concerts continued until 10pm, when all eight stages closed their programmes four hours early.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai said the organisers had argued there could be chaos if the event was abruptly cancelled. There were 30,000 people at the festival venue, the Ocean Khao Yai Golf Club.

The closure of Big Mountain put a question mark over other events planned in the lead up to the New Year.

However, Public Health Minister Anutin Chanvirakul and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Monday said all events for New Year could be held, but within strict rules.

Pol Maj Gen Pornchai said the festival organiser would be summonsed and formally advised of the charge at Pak Chong police station.

