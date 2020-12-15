Bangkok air world's 3rd worst

The air quality index (AQI) in Bangkok soared to an unsafe 190 on Tuesday morning, ranking the capital third in the world's worst air pollution list.

AirVisual reported that particulate matter 2.5 micrometres in diameter or less (PM2.5) was measured at 57.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (mcg/cm) of air over the past 24 hours.

The safe AQI threshold is 100, and 190 is in the range of unsafe for health.

The Pollution Control Department reported Bangkok's highest PM2.5 level of 118mcg/cm on Din Daeng Road in Din Daeng district, followed by 102 on Charoen Nakhon Road in Khlong San district, 100 on Ma Charoen Road in Nong Khaem district, 94 on Srinakarin Road in Prawet district and Tha Phra intersection in Bangkok Yai district, and 93 on Sam Sen Road in Phra Nakhon district.

In Thailand, 50mcg/cm is the set safe level, higher than most countries.

Spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon had ordered agencies to stop farmers burning field trash, ask industries to reduce production, facilitate traffic flow, limit construction times and put vehicles spewing black smoke off the roads, to reduce smog levels.