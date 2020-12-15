Elderly cyclist run down, killed by SUV

Rescuers perform CPR on the 80-year-old cyclist hit by a car on a highway in Muang district, Phitsanulok, on Tuesday morning. The man died from his injuries. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: An elderly man riding a bicycle was killed when hit from behind by a sport utility vehicle driven by a doctor on his way to work, in Muang district, on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred about 8am on the in-bound side of Siharat Dechochai road, near a petrol station, Pol Capt Noppadol Mai-ngam, a Muang duty officer, said.

Rianchai Malad, 80, was riding his bicycle in the far right lane when he was hit from behind by a Honda CRV driven by Withaya Pichetvirachai, 35, a doctor at Bangkok Phitsanulok Hospital.

Rianchai was seriously injured.

Police said the doctor tried to help him, and rescuers called to the scene performed CPR on the man. They could not save his life.

Dr Withaya accepted responsibility for the accident, telling police he did not see the man.

He said had not expected someone on a bicycle to be in the far right lane.