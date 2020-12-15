Grammy executives to hear charges over music festival

Concert-goers crowd the Big Mountain Music Festival in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday. (Photo from @paiyoonaima Twitter account)

Police will summon executives of music giant GMM Grammy to acknowledge charges for violating a coronavirus emergency decree over the Big Mountain Music Festival in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboon, commander of the Provincial Police Region 3, said on Tuesday that Nakhon Ratchasima public health officials had filed a complaint against the organisers of the Big Mountain Music Festival after the event went ahead on Sunday in defiance of an order cancelling its second day by the communicable diseases committee.

The complaint was filed against GMM Grammy Plc and two executives for violating Sections 34, 35 and 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act for defying an order to shut down the music show and violating the emergency decree, said Pol Lt Gen Panurat.

Penalties for the violation include a jail term of up to a year and/or 100,000 baht fine, according to the law on communicable disease control.

He said Pak Chong police investigators would issue summons to those involved to hear the charges.

On Monday, Nakhon Ratchasima's deputy governor asked the police to take legal action against the organisers of the Big Mountain Music Festival after the event went ahead on Sunday in defiance of an order cancelling its second day by the Nakhon Ratchasima governor over coronavirus fears.

The organisers posted on the event's Facebook page that Sunday evening's performances ended at 10pm after negotiations with provincial authorities.