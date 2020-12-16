Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Bad air over greater Bangkok
Thailand
General

Bad air over greater Bangkok

published : 16 Dec 2020 at 11:15

writer: Online Reporters

The Pollution Control Department reported unsafe smog levels in greater Bangkok on Wednesday morning, but the air in other regions was at good to very good quality.

Particulate matter 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter exceeded the government's safe threshold of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours in most areas of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon, the department reported at 7am.

PM2.5 was at 26-98 mcg/cm over greater Bangkok.

In the capital, PM2.5 peaked at 98 on Ma Charoen Road in Nong Khaem district, followed by 87 on Klong Thawi Wattana Road in Thawi Wattana district and 76 in Bang Kae district.

Elsewhere, PM2.5 levels averaged 12-46 in the North, 8-22 in the Northeast, 16-50 in the Central Plains and the West, 13-22  in the East and 3-26  in the South, according to the PollutionControl Department.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

'Penguin' hit with another charge

Protest leader Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak reported to Samranrat police on Wednesday to acknowledge a police charge of causing damage to public property during a rally at the Democracy Monument on Oct 14.

12:31
Business

Warning over safety as jets return

SYDNEY: Regulators, insurers and experts are warning airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the Covid-19 pandemic, citing potential pilot rustiness, maintenance errors and even insect nests blocking key sensors.

12:00
World

Bid to make 'ecocide' a crime gains new momentum

PARIS: Climate change, oil spills, deforestation. The injuries caused to the natural world by states and companies threaten whole ecosystems and imperil the environment that sustains life itself.

11:45