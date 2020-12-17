Vietnamese illegal migrants arrested in South

Some of the 13 Vietnamese illegal border crossers arrested at a house in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat. (Photo supplied)

NARATHIWAT: Thirteen Vietnamese were arrested at a border village in Sungai Kolok district after they crossed illegally into Thailand.

A combined team of police, local officials and soldiers took the six men and seven women into custody at a house in tambon Luborkhong in Sungai Kolok district near the Kolok river, the 4th Army announced on Thursday.

All failed to produce travel documents when asked for them.

They were taken to Sungai Kolok district police station for legal action. Health officials also took samples for Covid-19 screening.

Police, local officials and soldiers outside thehouse in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, where the illegal immigrants were arrested. (Photo supplied)



