Ovec launches skills drive for Myanmar refugees

The Office of the Vocational Education Commission (Ovec) has launched a programme to train migrants at refugee camps along the border with Myanmar to help them earn a living.

Suthep Kaengsanthia, secretary-general of Ovec, told the media that if the migrants had valuable skills, they could make a living while in a camp in Thailand or when they return home.

The programme is part of a 2011 initiative involving five education institutions: Nawamintrachinee Maehongson Industrial and Community Education College, Mae Sariang vocational college, Maesod Technical College, Kanchanaburi Polytechnic College and Ratchaburi Polytechnic College.

The training provided comes from cooperation with agencies such as Ovec and the Education Ministry.

Atthapol Sangkawasri, deputy secretary-general of Ovec, said its 2019–2020 campaign, subsidised by the European Union, managed to produce 1,728 graduates skilled in computers, dressmaking and cosmetology, among others, surpassing its target of 1,300.

He said the programme may develop technical skills in the years to come, allowing the migrants to increase their capabilities. Mr Atthapol added the skills will help develop migrants' lives through their income.

Elvis Walemba, director of Adventist Development and Relief Agency Thailand (Adra), said the programme will forge ties with Myanmar.