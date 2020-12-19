Hospital director shot dead at Phetchaburi clinic

Manhunt on for lone gunman who fled after incident

Police inspect the scene at the Dr Chumphon clinic in Muang district of Phetchaburi, where owner Dr Chumphon Decha-amphai was shot dead on Saturday. (Photo by Chaiwat Satyaem)

PHETCHABURI: Police are hunting for a lone gunman who shot to death the director of the state-run Phra Chom Klao Hospital at his medical clinic in Muang district on Saturday.

The shooting occurred at the Dr Chumphon clinic on Matthayawong Road in Muang district around 11.30am, said Pol Lt Col Chamnan Boonmoh, an investigator at the Muang police station.

Dr Chumphon Decha-amphai, 58, director of Phra Chom Klao Hospital in Phetchaburi province, was found lying dead inside a patient treatment room at his clinic

Witnesses told police that the gunman had entered the clinic to seek treatment. After seeing the doctor, he came out of the treatment room to a counter and pretended to ask to see the bill. He then walked to his white car parked opposite the clinic and later walked back inside.

On entering the clinic, he walked toward the treatment room and immediately fired six shots at Dr Chumphon before fleeing.

Pol Maj Gen Uthai Kwindechathorn, chief of Phetchaburi police, ordered officers to block the suspect’s escape routes.

Matichon Online reported that a hospital official said the slaying might have been linked to the construction of several buildings at Phra Chom Klao Hospital. Dr Chumphon had a clean record and had made positive contributions to the hospital during the two years he served as director, the official added.