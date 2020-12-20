Man found murdered in rice field

NAKHON SAWAN: The bound body of an unidentified man was found in a sack in a rice field in Nong Bua district of this upper central province on Sunday morning.

The dead man was of Thai nationality, 40-45, wearing only a pair of shorts. His legs were tied together at the ankles and his hands tied behind his back. The neck was wrapped with a piece of loin cloth. He was believed to have died at least seven hours previously.

No identification papers were found on him, only some coins and a lighter.

Sommai Thongthae, 53, the owner of the rice field, told police that he found a sack in the rice field when he arrived in the morning. He opened the sack and found the body inside. He immediately informed the village headman and the police.

Villagers said the deceased was not a local man. He was killed and put in the sack, which was then dumped in the rice field, they speculated.

Pol Capt Pichai Sripraison, a Nong Bua police duty officer, said the discovery was reported to him at about 8am. Police, a doctor from Nong Bua Hospital and a rescue unit were dispatched to the rice field near Moo 2 village in tambon Wang Bo to investigate.

Police were investigating.