Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Man found murdered in rice field
Thailand
General

Man found murdered in rice field

published : 20 Dec 2020 at 10:26

writer: Chalit Poomruang

NAKHON SAWAN: The bound body of an unidentified man was found in a sack in a rice field in Nong Bua district of this upper central province on Sunday morning.

The dead man was of Thai nationality, 40-45, wearing only a pair of shorts. His legs were tied together at the ankles and his hands tied behind his back. The neck was wrapped with a piece of loin cloth. He was believed to have died at least seven hours previously.

No identification papers were found on him, only some coins and a lighter.

Sommai Thongthae, 53, the owner of the rice field, told police that he found a sack in the rice field when he arrived in the morning. He opened the sack and found the body inside. He immediately informed the village headman and the police.

Villagers said the deceased was not a local man. He was killed and put in the sack, which was then dumped in the rice field, they speculated.

Pol Capt Pichai Sripraison, a Nong Bua police duty officer, said the discovery was reported to him at about 8am. Police, a doctor from Nong Bua Hospital and a rescue unit were dispatched to the rice field near Moo 2 village in tambon Wang Bo to investigate.

Police were investigating.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Outbreak hits Bangkok

Thailand confirmed 576 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, including 516 migrant worker cases announced the day before, according to a health ministry statement.

12:00
World

Germany's largest Covid jab site ready for business

HAMBURG: Spaces to queue up are already marked out on the way to the 64 miniature doctors' offices where thousands of people per day will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Hamburg.

11:45
World

Pharma chief urges transparency in virus vaccine rollout

TOKYO: Pharmaceutical firms must be "very transparent" about the risks and benefits of vaccines in efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Asia's largest drugmaker has told AFP.

11:45