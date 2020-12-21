Police link couple to heroin case

A Chiang Mai couple on vacation in Tak were arrested by police over the weekend for allegedly planning to traffic 228 kilogrammes of heroin from a warehouse in Nonthaburi to Taiwan.

Pol Lt Gen Montri Yimyaem, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB), told a press briefing on Sunday the suspects -- husband and wife -- were fishing at a reservoir near the Bhumibol Dam in Tak province when narcotics-suppression police arrested them.

He said police raided a warehouse in Nonthaburi on Wednesday and confiscated the drugs. A suspected female drug peddler, who was arrested at the scene, reportedly told police the narcotics belonged to her bosses who wanted to traffic them to Taiwan.

In other news, police recently arrested people suspected of being involved in two marijuana smuggling cases in the kingdom's southern provinces.

Pol Maj Gen Wuttipong Nawin, commander of Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 4, said police in southernmost Phatthalung province arrested a 23-year-old male and a female of the same age and confiscated 600 sticks of compressed marijuana, each weighing one kilogramme, hidden in a pickup truck.

The arrests were made on the Asia 4 Highway following a tip-off, Maj Gen Wuttipong said.