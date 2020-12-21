Chiang Mai's Mae Ai district in partial lockdown

One of the checkpoints for people entering and leaving Mae Ai district of Chiang Mai on Monday. (Photo: Phanumet Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Three tambons in Mae Ai district have been put in three-day lockdown, from Monday to Wednesday, under an order issued by the provincial disease control committee, governor Charoenrit Sanguansat said on Monday.

Mr Charoenrit, the committee chairman, said the isolation was in response to a report that a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya had until recently worked in Mae Ai district.

The three tambons are Mae Ai, Malika and Tha Ton.

Under the lockdown, people are not allowed to travel out of the area. If travel is essential, they must inform their village Covid monitoring team, which would inform a tambon hospital, which would issue a document certifying their travel.

All public offices are to conduct health screening of customers, as set down by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Checkpoints at the boundaries of the three tambons are screening intending travellers. Schools in the three tambons are closed for the three days.

Movement of migrant workers in and out of the three tambons is prohibited. A document from a tambon hospital is needed if travel is essential.

The disease control committee also issued an order requiring people who had arrived from Samut Sakhon recently to report to health officials, or face penalties which include a fine and/or jail term.