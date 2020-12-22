Bangkok irrigation officials infected during visit to Samut Sakhon

A disease control worker sprays a taxi motorcyclist with disinfectant at the shrimp wholesale market in tambon Mahachai of Muang district, Samut Sakhon, on Tuesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Two engineers of the Royal Irrigation Department in Bangkok were diagnosed with Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the latest outbreak of the disease.

Sanya Saengpumpong, acting director-general of the department, said on Tuesday that the two men were among four irrigation officials employed at the department on Samsen Road in Dusit district who visited Krua Chao Phraya restaurant in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Dec 13.

The first to test positive was an engineer of the Medium Scale Water Resources Development Division at the Technical Office Building. He was at work there on Dec 14-17.

On Dec 18-20 he was at his home province of Si Sa Ket for the provincial administration organisation election.

On Monday he returned to work and his supervisor ordered him to get a Covid-19 test. It turned out positive on Tuesday morning. He was admitted for treatment.

The 14-storey Technical Office Building was ordered closed for two days for disinfection. Other officials on the 11th floor where he worked also ordered to undergo testing.

Officials on other floors were ordered to do house quarantine for 14 days.

Mr Sanya gave no details about the second infection detected.

Samut Sakhon is the epicentre of the latest Covid-19 outbreak in the country, with 1,063 people in the province testing positive since an elderly shrimp wholesaler went down with the disease in Muang district last Thursday.

Most of the infected people were workers from Myanmar.