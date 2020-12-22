Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
32 Lao nationals caught in Tak Bai for illegal entry
Thailand
General

32 Lao nationals caught in Tak Bai for illegal entry

published : 22 Dec 2020 at 17:41

writer: Waedao Harai

A soldier checks identification papers of a Lao national, one of 32 held in custody for illegal entry, after they entered Thailand in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo supplied by Waedao Harai)
A soldier checks identification papers of a Lao national, one of 32 held in custody for illegal entry, after they entered Thailand in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo supplied by Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Thirty-two Lao nationals were arrested by Thai authorities after they crossed the Sungai Kolok river from Malaysia into Thailand on Tuesday morning.

They arrived by boat on the Thai side of the river at about 4am in tambon Na Nak of Tai Bai district from Kampung Bakong village in Kelantan State.

They walked two kilometres to Khae Lae village to seek help from villagers, who informed soldiers of Ranger Company 4514 about their arrival.

The Lao people said they were hired as crew of fishing boats in Johor of Malaysia. Wanting to return to their home country, they took a bus to the Thai border and crossed the Sungai Kolok river in a small boat.

All of them carried a Lao passport, but without an entry visa.

The soldiers took them to Tak Bai police station, where they were charged with illegal entry, for further legal proceedings.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

32 Lao nationals caught in Tak Bai for illegal entry

NARATHIWAT: Thirty-two Lao nationals were arrested by Thai authorities after they crossed the Sungai Kolok river from Malaysia into Thailand on Tuesday morning.

17:41
World

Cambodia court jails rappers for rhymes inciting crimes

PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian court convicted two rappers and sentenced them to up to a year and a half in prison on Tuesday on charges of incitement over their rhymes about social injustice and loss of sovereign territory.

17:38
Thailand

Bangkok irrigation officials infected during visit to Samut Sakhon

Two engineers of the Royal Irrigation Department in Bangkok were diagnosed with Covid-19 after visiting a restaurant in Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the latest outbreak of the disease.

17:13