32 Lao nationals caught in Tak Bai for illegal entry

A soldier checks identification papers of a Lao national, one of 32 held in custody for illegal entry, after they entered Thailand in the early hours of Tuesday. (Photo supplied by Waedao Harai)

NARATHIWAT: Thirty-two Lao nationals were arrested by Thai authorities after they crossed the Sungai Kolok river from Malaysia into Thailand on Tuesday morning.

They arrived by boat on the Thai side of the river at about 4am in tambon Na Nak of Tai Bai district from Kampung Bakong village in Kelantan State.

They walked two kilometres to Khae Lae village to seek help from villagers, who informed soldiers of Ranger Company 4514 about their arrival.

The Lao people said they were hired as crew of fishing boats in Johor of Malaysia. Wanting to return to their home country, they took a bus to the Thai border and crossed the Sungai Kolok river in a small boat.

All of them carried a Lao passport, but without an entry visa.

The soldiers took them to Tak Bai police station, where they were charged with illegal entry, for further legal proceedings.



