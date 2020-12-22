Two more Myanmar people in Mae Sot test positive

Mae Sot mayor Therdkiart Chinsoranan on Tuesday leads health officials to visit Wat Chumphon Khiri municipal school in Mae Sot district of Tak after a schoolboy who came in contact with an infected Myanmar woman fell ill on Monday. His test results came back negative. (Photo by Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Two Myanmar nationals who were among 120 people deemed at risk in Mae Sot district for Covid-19 infection tested positive on Tuesday and were quarantined.

All 120 people had been tested for Covid-19 after a Myanmar woman, 42, working as a cashier at a supermarket in Mae Sot district got infected with the coronavirus disease. Test results came out on Tuesday and two of them, both Myanmar women, tested positive. They were admitted to Mae Sot Hospital.

Health officials, staff at the Mae Sot community clinic and local officials on Tuesday inspected the living quarters of Myanmar people in front of Mae Sot School and took 6-7 Myanmar children, both boys and girls, for Covid-19 tests at Mae Sot Hospital. The measure followed a report that the infected cashier used to visit the areas.

The cashier tested positive on 20. Officials tried to find out how she got infected.

Authorities had received information that some Myanmar nationals had recently returned from Myawaddy and the cashier might have contracted the disease from them.

Mae Sot mayor Therdkiart Chinsoranan on Tuesday led municipal executives and health officials to inspect Wat Chumphon Khiri municipal school after a schoolboy, aged 13, who came into contact with the infected cashier, fell ill on Monday. The boy was tested for the coronavirus infection and the result was negative.

The mayor ordered officials to spray disinfectant at the supermarket where the cashier worked and nearby shops.

Mr Therdkiart said the Tak governor was concerned about the situation and ordered the Mae Sot municipality to keep a close watch on people at risk.