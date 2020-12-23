Schools shut amid Covid fears

More schools in Bangkok and Pathum Thani were ordered to close on Tuesday due to concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

Twenty-nine schools in Pathum Thani were temporarily closed until Jan 3, after a couple working as seafood vendors in Wat Sa Bua market, Thanyaburi, were found to be infected.

In Bangkok, Samsenwittayalai School said on Tuesday it would switch to online learning from today until Dec 30.

Bunyaphon Phothiwa-thanat, the school's director, said its annual sports event -- which was previously scheduled for Friday -- would have to be postponed until Jan 22.

Other extracurricular activities would also be put on hold until further notice.

Students, parents and teachers who had been in close contact with confirmed cases and/or visited Samut Sakhon since Dec 1 were advised to be tested, he added.

Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School in Wang Thonglang district is also shutting its doors from Wednesday until Jan 3.

In Phuket, all schools in the Kajonkiet group were on Tuesday ordered to shut today and tomorrow as the parent of a student at Kajonkiet Pattana School awaits the result of a Covid-19 test.

Meanwhile, National Children's Day, which normally falls on the second Saturday of every January, has been postponed by a week, Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, said.

Another assessment of the Covid-19 situation would later be carried out later if it were thought another postponement was needed, he said. As for schools in Samut Sakhon, the location of the latest Covid-19 hotspot, all schools had already been shut, he said.

Meanwhile, the National Office of Buddhism also announced on Tuesday a cancellation of the traditional year-end praying activities around the country. It said it was necessary to reduce the chances of the virus spreading at mass gatherings.