Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt tackling air pollution 'at its source'
Thailand
General

Govt tackling air pollution 'at its source'

published : 25 Dec 2020 at 04:16

newspaper section: News

writer: Post reporters

A man takes his son cycling in Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district. People are now wearing masks not only to protect themselves from Covid-19, but also fine dust pollution, which has spiked in parts of Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul
A man takes his son cycling in Bangkok's Bang Khunthian district. People are now wearing masks not only to protect themselves from Covid-19, but also fine dust pollution, which has spiked in parts of Bangkok. Apichart Jinakul

State agencies are working hard to tackle pollutants at their sources before the New Year, in a bid to reduce the fine dust pollution affecting large cities across the country, said the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation (CAPM).

The centre, which is under the supervision of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, is coordinating with relevant agencies to control the sources of pollution, CAPM's spokesman, Siwat Pongpiajan, said on Thursday.

According to air quality surveys, the haze was generally within an acceptable level, expect in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Nong Khai, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima, where the PM2.5 index exceeded the so-called "safe" range set by the government.

The Pollution Control Department considers PM2.5 readings of above 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) as unhealthy.

Mr Siwat said government agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, Department of Land Transport, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, along with the Interior, Agriculture, Transport and Industry ministries, are implementing strict measures to control pollution at its source.

For example, the Department of Land Transport has issued a temporary ban on the use of vehicles which belch black smoke, ordering vehicle owners to rectify the problem before the ban is lifted.

In addition, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged state employees to work from home where possible before the four-day New Year long weekend, which starts next Thursday.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Anti-Myanmar hate speech flares over virus

"Wherever you see Myanmar people, shoot them down," read one Thai comment on YouTube after a surge of coronavirus cases among workers from Myanmar.

07:11
Business

New surge in Covid-19 cases slow hotel bookings for ASQ

New local transmissions from Samut Sakhon province, the epicentre of the current Covid-19 outbreak, have slowed alternative state quarantine (ASQ) bookings as foreigners waver on whether to wait until the situation is resolved.

07:00
Business

A banner year for M&A deals

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity looked strong at the beginning of 2020 with numerous transactions, including the acquisition of the Ninth Towers office building and Unilever House office building projects (US$186 million and $50.4 million, respectively) by CPN Retail Growth Leasehold REIT.

07:00