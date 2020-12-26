64 local infections led by Bangkok among 110 new cases

Students and people wear face masks as they are about to board a vehicle at Kasetsart University in Bangkok on Friday. (Photo by Apichit Jinakul)

Bangkok and Phetchaburi led in terms of new local Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with 18 and seven respectively, as 110 cases were added.

Of the new cases, 64 were infected locally, 30 were migrant workers found infected through active case finding in Samut Sakhon, and 16 were arrivals in quarantine from 10 countries, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration's categorisation.

Of the new local infections, three were Myanmar nationals and the rest were Thais. The cases were found in the capital and 16 provinces, led by Bangkok (18), Phetchaburi (10), Samut Prakan (7), Chai Nat (5), Ratchaburi (4), Nakhon Ratchasima (3) and Rayong (3).

Saraburi, Satun, Chachoengsao and Chaiyaphum saw two new cases each while Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Trang, Khon Kaen, Pichit and Songkhla reported one case each.

Of this group, 60 were linked to the Samut Sakhon cluster; three were in contact with previously confirmed cases; and one was under investigation.

Among the 30 new migrant worker cases in Samut Sakhon, more than 90% showed no symptoms, said the CCSA.

The 16 imported cases were from Russia (4), the United States (3), Myanmar (2), India (1), Saudi Arabia (1), Turkey (1), the United Kingdom (1), Mozambique (1), Germany (1) and France (1). Of them, 11 were Thais.

Of the total 6,020 cases to date, 4,152, or 69%, recovered, including 15 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, while 1,808 remain in hospitals. The death toll was unchanged at 60.

Of the accumulative cases, 2,524 were in the Central Plains, 2,402 in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, 762 in the South, 202 in the North and 130 in the Northeast, said the CCSA.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 472,443 over the previous 24 hours to 80.2 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 8,374 to 1.75 million.

The US had the most cases at 19.21 million, up 98,840, followed by India with 10.16 million, up 22,350. Thailand ranked 144th.