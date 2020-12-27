3 summonsed for severely assaulting world-renowned dancer

Nopparat Boonrat shows his silver medal at the FISU World University Cheerleading Championship in Poland in 2018. (Photo supplied)

BURI RAM: Police summonsed three young men aged 20-23 for allegedly assaulting a native of this northeastern province, a man renowned as a dancer and who received an award at an international cheerleading championship.

Police planned to charge the three -- whose names were withheld -- with severely injuring Nopparat Boonrat, 23, at a restaurant in Lahan Sai district last Wednesday night.

Police at Ban Kruad station said that two of the three suspects had just been released from jail after committing drug offences.

The victim is a student at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and was the first runner-up in the Hip Hop Doubles competition at FISU World University Cheerleading Championship in Poland in 2018. He has previously performed dance routines for many famous singers.

A group of about five men reportedly attacked the man as he was eating at the restaurant with his elder brother. He was kicked, punched and repeatedly hit in the head with bottles and a chair. His skull was cracked.

The victim was admitted to Buriram Hospital, where he was awaiting brain scans. He was able to speak and eat but was suffering from a headache.

On Saturday, his mother Kanchana Puwonpa, 40, said in tears that Mr Nopparat returned from Bangkok to visit his family and she did not know why he was assaulted by strangers.

She said she was worried that her son may not be able to dance again.