Covid case in Sukhothai, five schools closed

SUKHOTHAI: Five schools have been closed for a week after a Covid-19 case linked to Samut Sakhon was confirmed in this northern province on Sunday.

The confirmed infection was a woman, one of three people who travelled together from Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot, to their home village in tambon Ban Kluay in Muang district last week. They had no symptoms of the virus.

The three reported for testing at Sukhothai Hospital. One woman tested positive and was admitted for treatment.

The other two in the group tested negative, along with eight people they had a close contact with, but were quarantined.

After the infection was confirmed, five schools announced they would close from Dec 28-30 for fear of the virus. They are to reopen on Jan 4, after the Dec 31-Jan 3 holiday.

They are Kwang Tong, Sukhothai Withayakhom, Udom Darunee and Wat Thai Chumpol schools and Sukhothai College of Dramatic Arts in Muang district.