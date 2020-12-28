Bogus rescuer caught stealing from car-crash victims

Rescuers at work on the Bangkok-bound side of Mitrapap highway in Sung Noen district, Nakhon Ratchasima, after two pickups collided on Monday, killing two people and seriously injuring four. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man was caught stealing from the victims of a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Mitrapap highway in Sung Noen district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred about 11.50am. A blue Isuzu pickup heading north from Bangkok, swerved over the median and crashed into a brown Nissan pickup travelling in the opposite direction.

The collision occurred on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway.

A man and a woman were found dead in the blue Isuzu. Another passenger was thrown out of the vehicle and was seriously injured.

The three men in the other pickup, including the driver, were seriously injured and were rushed to Sung Noen Hospital.

The accident blocked one side of the highway, causing long queues as traffic was redirected and delaying motorists.

During the rescue, police arrested a man who stole valuables from the dead and injured victims, while mingling with the rescuers and pretending to be helping them.



