Motorcyclists found run over on highway

The dead young couple's big bike lies on Highway 11 (Phitsanulok-Uttaradit) after the accident on Tuesday morning. (Photo: Chinnawat Singha)

PHITSANULOK: Police are investigating the deaths of a two young motorbike riders found run over on Highway 11 in Phrom Phiram district on Tuesday morning.

Pol Capt Pairote Klaisuwan, duty officer at Dong Prakham station, said a highway police patrol reported finding the two bodies about 5.15am.

The dead man and woman were lying on the Phitsanulok-Uttaradit highway, near kilometre marker 264, at Khao Noy village in tambon Dong Prakham.

Police and rescue unit rushed to the spot reported that the two bodies had severe injuries. It appeared they had been run over by vehicles. A damaged big bike was lying nearby.

The man was identified as Jira Lekphonchan, 22, from Samut Sakhon's Ban Phaew district, and his companion as Phutthachart Puangbangyang, 21, from Samut Sakhon's Krathum Baen district.

Police were investigating the cause of accident.

They said it appeared the bike was heading for Uttaradit and was hit by a car, killing the two riders. The bodies were left on the highway, and were then run over by other vehicles.

The investigation was continuing.



