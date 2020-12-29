Couple banked photocopied currency through cash deposit machines

Police display photocopied banknotes, a colour printer and other items seized from the couple in Nakhon Sawan, at a media briefing. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: A couple have been arrested after depositing hundreds of photocopied bank notes into their account through cash deposit machines (CDMs), police said.

Pol Col Narongsak Promtha, the deputy chief of Nakhon Sawan police, said Nathapong Nakpasing, 27, and Sasinapa Nakpasing, 21, were taken into custody from their house in Moo 2 village, tambon Thung Thong of Nong Bua district, on Sunday.

Officers also seized one fake 500 baht note and 609 fake 100 baht notes found in their possession, along with a colour printer, a motorcycle, two mobile phones and an account book for Kasikornbank.

Their arrest followed a complaint filed by a representative of Ban Telecom (2005) Co Ltd, the operator of "Boon Term" CDMs, which take cash deposits online.

The representative said an unknown person had deposited at total of 60,900 baht in fake 500 baht and 100 baht notes into a Kasikornbank account through the company's CDMs.

Police investigators examined security camera recordings at the CDMs. They showed a young couple using CMDs at different locations. They arrived on a motorcycle and made many deposits.

This led to the arest of the two suspects on Sunday.

The two allegedly confessed they got the idea from watching videos on the Tik Tok app. They bought a printer and paper, and ran off some fake notes.

They tried to deposit some of the notes using a Boon Term CDM. The photocopied notes were accepted by the machine and the amount sent to Mr Nathapong's Kasikornbank account.

Emboldened by their success, they did this 62 times in all, for a total of 60,900 baht. They had withdrawn and spent some of the money credited to the account.

Pol Lt Col Thanit Nanthawisit, deputy chief of Muang police, said the Ban Telecom representative admitted there were problems with the sensors on some of the company's cash deposit machines.