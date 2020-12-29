B11.3bn approved to handle Covid-19 spread

The cabinet on Tuesday approved an 11.3-billion-baht budget to deal with the re-emerging of Covid-19.

The amount will be spent on 10 projects, grouped into preventive measures (4.3 billion baht), treatment (7 billion) and support (27 million), according to deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

For preventive measures, 1.8 billion baht will go to accelerating access to vaccines; 1.6 billion baht to compensate 1 million village health volunteers to monitor the situation in communities for three months; and 504 million for medical supplies, equipment and laboratories.

To treat patients, 3 billion baht was allocated to health services under the universal healthcare programme; 1.9 billion to buy medical supplies and equipment; and 2 billion to increase the capacity of health services in the provinces.

The 27.2-million-baht support budget will buy equipment and screening devices, and develop the new normal medical emergency project.

The deputy government spokeswoman said the government had set aside enough budgets to deal with the outbreak and revive the economy.