Migrant workers arrested breaking travel ban

Police search a modified pickup at a checkpoint in Sangkhlaburi district, Kanchanaburi, on Tuesday night. Two Myanmar migrant workers travelling in it were arrested for breaking the travel ban. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Police arrested two Myanmar nationals on Tuesday night for violating an order of the provincial disease control committee banning travel by migrant workers, to stem the spread of Covid-19.

They were detained about 9.30pm after a pickup truck they were travelling in was stopped for a search at a three-way intersection checkpoint in tambon Prang Phle of Sangkhlaburi district.

Tha Ni, 24, and Maung Win, 52, told police they were travelling from their workplace in Nakhon Pathom, heading for Sangkhlaburi.

They were handed over to Sangkhlaburi police for legal action.

Violators of the travel ban are liable to up to one year in jail and/or maximum fine of 100,000 baht under Section 52 of the Communicable Disease Act (2015).



