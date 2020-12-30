Two Thais caught climbing border fence, returning from Myanmar

A health official measures the body temperature of Arsuening Marudee, 23, one of the two people from Narathiwat caught climbing over a border fence to return from Myanmar to Kanchanaburi's Sangkhla Buri district on Tuesday night. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Two people from Narathiwat province were caught climbing over a border fence, from Myanmar to a village in Sangkhla Buri district, on Tuesday night.

The two, a man and a woman, were spotted by a team of immigration officers, soldiers and police.

They were climbing over the fence along the border behind Wat Phra Chedi Sam Ong in tambon Nong Loo

The pair were identified as Suradet, 29, whose surname was not given, and Arsuening Marudee, 23, both from Narathiwat province.

They were not carrying anything illegal and their body temperatures, checked as a precaution against Covid-19 infection, were normal, said Pol Col Chokchai Taecharoen, deputy immigration inspector in Kanchanaburi.

The pair were taken to Sangkhla Buri police station and faced charges of violating the Communicable Diseases Act, an order issued by the Kanchanaburi provincial disease control committee, and being Thais who did not enter the country via legal channels under the Immigration Act.

Pol Col Chokchai said the two confessed they had earlier crossed the border into Myanmar on Dec 22 to visit friends in Payathonzu town, by climbing over the fence behind the temple at night.

When they decided to return to Thailand they had climbed back over the same fence at the same place, and were caught.