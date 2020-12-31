Section
Quiet night in Pattaya
Thailand
General

Quiet night in Pattaya

published : 31 Dec 2020 at 10:41

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Silent streets in Pattaya overnight, with the tourist city under a lockdown order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, after 144 new infections were reported there. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
Silent streets in Pattaya overnight, with the tourist city under a lockdown order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, after 144 new infections were reported there. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA, Chon Buri: This eastern seaside tourist town was eerily quiet on Wednesday night after a lockdown order was issued by the provincial communicable disease committee to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Under the order, Bang Lamung district, including Pattaya, was declared a "maximum control (red) zone" after the number of Covid-19 infections shot up to 144 on Wednesday.

All department stores are closed, except takeaway food shops and drug stores.

Also closed are massage parlours, fitness centres, pubs, bars and liquor shops.

Convenience stores are closed from 10pm-5am.

All entertainment venues in Pattaya shut their doors last night. Walking Street was empty. Only a few people were seen heading back to their homes. No tourists were in sight.

Food shops which usually cater to night revellers were closed. Vehicles normally seen vending food and miscellaneous items were gone.

The entire beach was empty.

