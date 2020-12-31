Fireworks extravaganza live broadcast

The Bangkok Post Facebook page will broadcast tonight's spectacular New Year fireworks display live from CentralWorld Bangkok.

The live broadcast will start at 11.40pm. Before counting down to midnight and the fireworks display, there will be performances by various music artists.

Viewers can get a unique view of the fireworks shortly afterwards, recorded in the latest 360-degree Digital Virtual Reality using Huawei 5G network technology and posted on the Bangkok Post and Post Today websites.

It will also be shown at CentralWorld, Ratchaprasong, from Jan 5-18, sponsored by Huawei Technologies and Bangkok Post.

The unique recording can be replayed 1,000 times.

Around the world, the New Year celebrations start in Auckland, New Zealand, with Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, and Bangkok all part of a timeline that nears its end with the famous annual Times Square celebration in New York 12 hours later.

While people may not be able to venture out to celebrate together this year, we, along with the organisers, hope this grand event can be the "The Times Square of Southeast Asia", raise the mood of a region that has been suffering under the shadow of Covid-19 for many months now and provide a lively start to the New Year.

With vaccinations now beginning throughout the world, hopes are high that 2021 will be a bookmark in history's pages that shows the point at which the global community saw light at the end of the tunnel, in what was one of the most challenging years for many -- if not, most -- of us.

CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2021: A Symbol of Hope.