194 new Covid cases, including 181 local infections

Travellers leaving Bangkok by train from Hua Lamphong station on Wednesday, but New Year celebrations will be subdued. The resurgence of Covid-19 this month has already spread to 51 provinces, a government spokesman said on Thursday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Thursday reported 194 new Covid-19 cases, 181 local infections and 13 among quarantined arrivals, raising the total to 6,884.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the overall total included 4,869 local infections and 1,392 infected migrants.

"I do not want people to be complacent about the new cases dropping from the peak of 250 yesterday to 194 today, because there is still a substantial number of new cases pending verification. More new cases will be added on and on," he said.

This month Covid-19 had spread to 51 provinces, with Nong Khai, Maha Sarakham and Kanchanaburi the most recently confirmed.

The provinces that had each logged 51 or more new cases were greater Bangkok and the eastern provinces of Chon Buri and Rayong, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 194 newly confirmed cases, 11 were linked to the Central Shrimp Market outbreak in Samut Sakhon province, one (in Bangkok) to the cluster in Rayong province, 32 had visited crowded places or entertainment venues or had risky jobs, and 128 others were under investigation.

The 11 new cases linked to Samut Sakhon were reported in Nonthaburi (7), Ratchaburi (1), Maha Sarakham (1), Nakhon Si Thammarat (1) and Nong Khai (1).

The 32 new cases linked with crowded places and risky jobs consisted of 18 in Bangkok, five each in Nonthaburi and Tak, and one each in Pathum Thani, Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi and Samut Prakan.

The big group of 128 new cases under investigation consisted of 77 in Rayong, 20 in Samut Sakhon, 16 in Chon Buri, six in Samut Prakan, five in Chanthaburi, three in Trat and one in Chachoengsao.

Nine Myanmar migrants were among the new cases - eight in Samut Sakhon and one in Nonthaburi.

Thirteen new cases among quarantined arrivals came from Turkey (2), Hong Kong (1), Canada (1), the United Kingdom (1), the United Arab Emirates (2), Malaysia (1), Indonesia (1), South Korea (1), Japan (1), Kuwait (1) and Russia (1).

Of the total 6,884 cases in the country, 4,240 (61.5%) had recovered, including 28 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 2,583 were receiving treatment. The death toll was unchanged at 61.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 719,174 in 24 hours to 83.06 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 14,748 to 1.81 million. The United States had the most cases at 20.22 million, up 234,550, and the most deaths at 350,778, up 3,880.