Covid-19 case in Kanchanaburi

Kanchanaburi governor Jirakiat Phumsawat, centre, announces the first Covid-19 infection in the province. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: This western province has its first Covid-19 infection of the current outbreak, a student from Rayong studying at Sai Yok campus of Mahidol University, governor Jirakiat Phumsawat said on Thursday.

Mr Jirakiat, as chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee, said that the young woman returned to Rayong on Dec 17 in an air-conditioned bus and was picked up by her mother from the Muang district bus terminal.

On Dec 18, she went to renew her citizen card at a domicile registration office at a department store.

On Dec 20, she voted at a polling station near her house in the provincial administration organisation election.

The student returned by bus from Rayong to Sai Yok, Kanchanaburi, on Dec 21.

On Dec 29, her mother called, saying she was infected with Covid-19. The student suspected she might have also been infected as she spent a lot of time with her mother while in Rayong. She sought advice from a lecturer.

On Dec 30, she went to Sai Yok Hospital for testing. The result was positive.

Eleven people close to her were considered at high risk. They had been told to go into self-isolation for 14 days, the governor said.

Mr Jirakiat said two hospitals in Kanchanaburi had accepted 22 Covid patients from Samut Sakhon for treatment - eight at Phahon Phol Payuhasena Hospital in Muang district and 14 at Makarak Hospital in Tha Maka district.