Watch New Year fireworks in VR & 5G

The countdown celebrations have passed and New Year is upon us but there is still a great way to memorise the spectacular New Year's Eve fireworks show.

The Bangkok Post is proud to bring our viewers our 360-degree Virtual Reality (VR) video featuring the extravaganza from CentralWorld Bangkok Countdown 2021, organised by Central Pattana Plc, which this year carried the tagline "A Symbol of Hope".



Together with our partners Central Pattana and Huawei Technologies (Thailand), the unique recording of the historic fireworks display can be replayed 1,000 times on Bangkok Post and Post Today websites.



It will also display at the CentralWorld during Jan 7-18.



Viewers will get a unique view of the fireworks, combined with the best experience in virtual reality that can be achieved with a VR headset.



The recent advent of 360-degree panoramic video enables viewers to experience the show as surely as if they'd been there, despite most not being able to attend in person this year.



While so many people have been unable to venture out due to the pandemic, we hope this grand VR event will provide a lift to everyone who has been suffering in the shadow of Covid-19 and a lively start to what we all hope will be a happier New Year.