Day 6: 40 deaths, 333 injuries

Rescue workers help victims of a crash on Mitraphab Highway on Friday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

The road death toll during the New Year holidays fell 28.6% year-on-year to 40 on Sunday, but the cumulative number over the past six days was still 9.1% higher than last year’s levels.

Official data showed 325 accidents took place nationwide on Sunday, the sixth of the seven-day road safety campaign. In addition to the 40 deaths, 333 people were injured, the Road Safety Directing Center told a briefing on Monday. (see chart)

Speeding became the major cause of accidents, at 35.7%, outpacing drink driving (24.3%) for the first time during the campaign.

Motorcycles continued to be the type of vehicles involved in most accidents, accounting for 83%, followed by pickup trucks (6.3%). Failing to wear helmets was identified as the riskiest behaviour (54.4%), followed by drink driving (16.6%).

By province, Chiang Mai led in all three categories, with the highest numbers of deaths (5), crashes (14) and injuries (14). Kanchanaburi also saw the most injuries, at 14.

Over the past six days of the campaign, 3,072 accidents took place, killing 358 people and hurting 3,073 others.

Nine provinces saw no deaths. Chiang Mai saw the most accidents (111) and injuries (113). Chiang Rai and Nakhon Ratchasima logged the most fatalities, at 16 each.

Half a million people were prosecuted for breaking traffic laws over the past six days, down from 1.2 million in the same period of last year’s campaign.

As people continued to travel on Monday, authorities said they had focused on monitoring speeding and safety-belt use, as well as testing drivers for alcohol.

Accident-prone sections on highways to the capital were also improved, with traffic cones and blinking lights installed and some U-turn spots closed.



