Anti-flooding plans agreed

Downtown Pattani is flooded on Monday. ABDULLAH BENJAKAT

A government committee on Thursday approved four flood prevention projects in Bangkok and a water supply project in Pattani.

The projects were approved at a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, said Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) secretary-general Somkiat Prajamwong.

The first project will see a reinforced concrete dam built on Klong Bang Phai and Klong Phraya Ratchamontri in Nonthaburi, which is designed to retain 183,600 cubic metres of water and help drain excess water from the area.

The project, which will take four years to complete, will help prevent flood across a 14-square kilometre area, covering Phasi Charoen, Bang Khae, Nong Khaem and Thawi Watthana districts.

The second project is a reinforced concrete reservoir and an improved drainage system on Klong Saen Saep, between Min Buri and Nong Chok sluice gates.

With a total capacity of 479,500 cubic metres, the reservoir -- which is scheduled for completion in 2026 -- will help prevent flooding across a 90-square kilometre area across Klong Sam Wa, Min Buri and Nong Chok districts.

The third project is a reinforced dam between Klong Bang Na and Klong Khlet in eastern Bangkok, which will help improve water drainage across a 25-square kilometre area in Bang Na and Prawet districts.

The fourth is an extension of the Bang Sue drainage tunnel, which will run from Ratchadaphisek Road to Lat Phrao canal to mitigate seasonal flooding across a 36.6-square kilometre area in Huai Khwang, Lat Phrao and Chatuchak districts.

The construction of this project, which will take three years to complete, is due to begin next year.

Also approved at Thursday's meeting was a raw water pumping system to serve Mae Lan, Khok Pho, Muang and Nong Chik districts in Pattani.

The project is a part of the government's policy to develop the southern border provinces, said Mr Somkiat.

Gen Prawit wanted the details of these projects to be finalised as soon as possible, he said.

That is because the goal is to forward them to the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) for approval next Thursday.

The projects will be funded from the budget for the 2022 fiscal year, which begins on Oct 1 this year.