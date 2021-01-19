Section
New Covid cases fall to 171 Tuesday
Thailand
General

New Covid cases fall to 171 Tuesday

published : 19 Jan 2021 at 11:46

writer: Online reporters

A security guard keeps watch inside the premises of a hospital, as a sign on a gate states that visiting of patients is not allowed due to concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus, in the southern province of Narathiwat on Monday. (AFP photo)
The government on Tuesday recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases, raising the accumulated total in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 12,594. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 70.

The 171 new cases included 33 local transmissions and 125 patients diagnosed through active case finding, including 106 migrant workers. A further 13 cases were found among quarantined arrivals in the country.

-- More to follow --

