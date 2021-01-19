City Hall to propose easing restrictions

An official sprays disinfectant inside a taxi at Mor Chit bus terminal in Bangkok on Tuesday to boost confidence among passengers using the service. (Photo by Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will this week propose that the capital’s communicable diseases committee relax current restrictions on the closure of certain types of businesses and activities.

The proposal will be sent to the Bangkok committee on communicable diseases on Jan 21, said a source at a meeting on Tuesday.

Deputy Bangkok governor Sopon Pisuttiwong, in his capacity as director of the the BMA’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, met representatives from concerned agencies to discuss City Hall’s announcements No.15 and No.16 regarding the temporary closure of places and activities to contain the spread of re-emerging Covid-19.

The places to be closed under these announcements included health spas, Thai traditional massage shops, elderly nursing homes, fitness centres, places with game machines, game shops, internet shops, banquet halls, amulet markets or centre, and places providing skin-piercing services.

Earlier, City Hall announced the closure of 25 types of businesses with gathering of many people, effective on Jan 2.

Bangkok on Tuesday reported 13 new Covid-19 cases. Of the cases, four were from active case finding. The new infections were found in all Bangkok districts, except Saphan Sung and Samphanthawong.

As for active case finding at markets, workplaces and communities from Dec 23 to Jan 17, officials took swabs from 22,222 people — 1,109 in high-risk groups and 21,113 in low-risk ones. Of them, 51 tested positive for Covid-19, added the source.