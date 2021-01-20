Section
Immigration Bureau extends re-entry visas for foreigners with Thai residency
Thailand
General

published : 20 Jan 2021 at 17:00

writer: Online Reporters

Suvarnabhumi airport is quiet due to international air travel restrictions imposed to stem the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Suvarnabhumi airport is quiet due to international air travel restrictions imposed to stem the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Foreigners with Thai residency whose re-entry visas require their return to Thailand within one year from March 26 last year will be allowed to stay abroad until further notice, the Immigration Bureau said on Wednesday.

The agency said it decided to relax the one-year re-entry requirement dating back to March 26 last year as the coronavirus outbreak still restricts all modes of travel.

Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said the temporary easing of the re-entry rule was intended to help foreigners with Thai residency still stranded overseas.


