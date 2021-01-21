Some provinces ease restrictions as virus abates

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai, centre, discusses disease control with provincial authorities at the Nakhon Ratchasima provincial hall on Wednesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

Several provinces have started to ease measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 after signs of an improved situation following the outbreak. The relaxation took effect from Wednesday.

Chiang Mai governor Charoenrit Sanguansat signed an order to allow the reopening of boxing stadiums, but still prohibits boxing and boxing-related activities at schools.

Dining in at food and beverage outlets is allowed between 5am-10pm. Alcohol consumption, alcohol beverages, concerts, dancing and entertainment performances are still banned there.

Restaurants and other outlets where alcohol is normally allowed can open until 10pm.

In Kanchanaburi, hotels and resorts are allowed to reopen but are required to strictly comply with the government's Covid-19 measures.

A permanent border crossing in tambon Ban Kao, the Three Pagoda border crossing and natural border passages will remain closed until Feb 3.

Chai Nat province now allows community markets, farmers' markets, Pracharat markets and small-sized flea markets to reopen after they were ordered to close on Dec 24, 2020.

Only vendors who live in Chai Nat and have undergone Covid-19 screening can sell products at the markets.

Large flea markets are still not allowed to reopen. No new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the province for 17 consecutive days. All eight patients there have recovered and returned home.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, the provincial governor ordered all 927 schools to prepare for reopening under strict disease control measures. Entertainment venues, fitness centres, parties of over 100 guests and animal fighting rings are not permitted yet. All four Covid-19 patients in the province were asymptomatic. Three have returned home and the fourth has remained at the hospital.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai said the province's communicable disease control committee was preparing to relax restrictions after the province's Covid-19 situation started to ease. Activities with attendance of less than 300 people will be allowed with a disease control plan in place.

Nakhon Phanom is the latest province with a confirmed case -- a Thai woman travelling from Bangkok to visit her relatives.

The Centre for the Covid-19 Situation Administration on Wednesday reported 59 new cases with one death, taking the country's tally to 12,653.