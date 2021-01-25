Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thailand set to start Covid-19 vaccinations Feb 14
Thailand
General

Thailand set to start Covid-19 vaccinations Feb 14

published : 25 Jan 2021 at 15:26

writer: Bloomberg News

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at FioCruz Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. (Reuters photo)
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at FioCruz Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

The government plans to begin Thailand’s national vaccine rollout from Feb 14, starting with healthcare and front-line workers, according to the Health Ministry.

As vaccine availability remains limited, target groups with higher infection risks will be administered the shots during the first of a three-phased rollout plan, Permanent Secretary of Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday.

The government last week approved AstraZeneca Plc vaccines for emergency use, and is expected to receive 50,000 doses next month from the British-Swedish firm. Thailand is also in line to receive 200,000 doses from Sinovac Biotech Ltd, whose vaccine is expected to get the local drug regulator’s nod in about three weeks.

The government aims to inoculate at least 50% of the population before the end of 2021. Other details of the inoculation programme are:

  • In the second phase, from May to December, the vaccination programme will be expanded to all regions
  • In the final phase, from January 2022 onward, there will be enough vaccines to distribute to the entire population to create herd immunity
  • Vaccines will be provided free of charge and will not be compulsory, said Deputy Premier and Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
  • The government will launch a platform called ‘Mor Prom’ or ‘Doctor’s Ready’ to facilitate its vaccination programme; users can make appointments for the shots and health authorities can monitor any adverse effects
Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Drug gang busted, big meth pills seizure

KHON KAEN: Four members of a drug gang have been arrested and more than 600,000 methamphetamine pills seized in an operation which began late last year, provincial police announced on Monday.

15:58
Thailand

Vaccine valentine

Vaccination programme to start Feb 14, says Health Ministry; healthcare and frontline workers first.

15:26
World

Iran asks Indonesia for more information over seized vessel

DUBAI: Iran has asked Indonesia to provide details about the seizure of an Iranian-flagged vessel, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday, a day after Jakarta said it had seized Iran and Panama-flagged tankers in its waters.

14:46