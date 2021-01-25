Thailand set to start Covid-19 vaccinations Feb 14

A healthcare worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at FioCruz Institute in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday. (Reuters photo)

The government plans to begin Thailand’s national vaccine rollout from Feb 14, starting with healthcare and front-line workers, according to the Health Ministry.

As vaccine availability remains limited, target groups with higher infection risks will be administered the shots during the first of a three-phased rollout plan, Permanent Secretary of Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday.

The government last week approved AstraZeneca Plc vaccines for emergency use, and is expected to receive 50,000 doses next month from the British-Swedish firm. Thailand is also in line to receive 200,000 doses from Sinovac Biotech Ltd, whose vaccine is expected to get the local drug regulator’s nod in about three weeks.

The government aims to inoculate at least 50% of the population before the end of 2021. Other details of the inoculation programme are: