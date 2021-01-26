Thailand logs record-high 959 Covid cases Tuesday

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant at the Samut Sakhon Shrimp Center market that was temporarily shut down due to several vendors testing positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, spurring a wider outbreak across Thailand, in Samut Sakhon on Monday. (AFP photo)

Thailand recorded 959 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday -- including the 914 infections in Samut Sakhon announced on Monday evening -- for an accumulated total of 14,646 since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 75.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the high number of new cases resulted from intensified active case-finding in communities, which found 848 infections over the past 24 hours.

Of that number, 844 were in Samut Sakhon province -- 760 migrant workers and 84 Thais – along with four Thais in Bangkok.

New cases confirmed at hospitals numbered 89, including 70 in Samut Sakhon and 17 in Bangkok.

The 22 new imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Indonesia (1), India (2), Myanmar (3), Sudan (2), Pakistan (1), the United Kingdom (6), Nepal (1), China (1), the United States (3), Denmark (1) and Russia (1).

Of the 14,646 total cases, 10,892 (74.37%) recovered -- including 230 discharged over the past 24 hours -- and 3,679 were receiving treatment. The death toll remained unchanged at 75.

The total number of local cases since the new wave began on Dec 15 last year reached five digits over the past 24 hours at 10,409, Dr Taweesilp said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 449,073 in 24 hours to 100.28 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 9,597 to 2.15 million. The US had the most cases at 25.86 million, up 152,244.