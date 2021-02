Two more deaths recorded

Myanmar workers in Samut Sakhon are released from a field hospital after recovering from Covid-19 on Jan 29, 2020. (Bangkok Post photo)

Thailand on Tuesday recorded 836 new coronavirus cases, bringing the confirmed caseload since the start of the pandemic a year ago to 20,618.

Two more deaths were reported, raising the toll to 79.

The 836 new cases included 819 domestic transmissions, with 710 of those found through active testing.

-- More to follow --