795 new Covid-19 cases

A passenger boat packed with masked commuters on Saen Saeb canal in Bangkok on Wednesday, when the government announced 795 new Covid-19 cases. Public transport is not considered a significant factor in the spread of the disease.(Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The government on Wednesday reported 795 new Covid-19 cases - 783 local infections and 12 imported - raising the total to 21,249.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that of the 783 local infections, 759 new cases were found in communities of Samut Sakhon province, and 24 others were confirmed at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province logged 99.2%, or 777, of the new cases of local infection over the past 24 hours, Bangkok 0.51%, four cases, and other provinces 0.26%, two cases.

The 759 new cases found in communities of Samut Sakhon comprised 662 Myanmar people, 92 Thais, three Cambodians and two Lao people.

"Active case finding is continuing and many new cases will be reported," Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the 24 cases found at hospitals, 18 were in Samut Sakhon - 11 Myanmar people and seven Thais, four were in Bangkok (three Thais and one Myanmar), and one each in Tak and Maha Sarakham.

The 12 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United States (1), the United Kingdom (1), Canada (1), Malaysia (2), Kuwait (1), Russia (1), Turkey (1) and the United Arab Emirates (4).

Of the 21,249 total Covid-19 cases, 14,001 (65.8%) had recovered, including 784 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 7,169 were receiving treatment - 2,085 at established hospitals and 5,084 at field hospitals. The death toll remained at 79.

Since the new wave of Covid-19 began on Dec 15, the country has recorded 17,012 cases, 78.2% were found in Samut Sakhon, 4.9% in Bangkok and 16.8% in other provinces, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the total 77 provinces, 60 were free of new Covid-19 cases over the past seven days or longer, he said.

So far, officials had found no substantial evidence of Covid-19 transmission through using public transport. Most cases were linked to contact with family members, work colleagues or friends, Dr Taweesilp said.

Only one case was linked to boat travel, and two cases to trains, he said.

Meanwhile, global Covid-19 cases went up by 451,353 to 104.39 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,673 to 2.26 million. The US had the most cases at 27.03 million, up 114,703.