Cabinet approves extension of Pink Line to Muang Thong Thani

The first engine for the Pink Line monorail system is handed over at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri on Oct 1 last year. (File photo)

The cabinet on Tuesday approved the extension of the Pink Line monorail, which is still being built, from Chaeng Wattana Road to Muang Thong Thani housing estate in Nonthaburi, a distance of 2.8km.

The Pink Line route is between Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai and Bangkok’s eastern Min Buri district. The extension will start at Sirat station on Chaeng Wattana Road and run along Soi Chaeng Wattana-Pak Kred 39 to enter Muang Muang Thani. The extension will end at Muang Thong Thani lake.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the Sirat to Muang Thong Thani extension was proposed by Northern Bangkok Monoral Co (NBM), which is in the BSR consortium (BTS-Shino-Thai-Ratcha Group).

The 2.8km line will be built by the consortium at a cost of 3.37 billion baht, Manager Online reported.

The Pink Line, 34.5km with 30 stations, from Khrae Rai to Min Buri, is now 72% complete, the minister said.

Some stations were expected to open by the end of this year. The entire route was expected to open in 2022, the minister said.