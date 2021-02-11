Thanathorn's brother charged over B20m bribe

Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, far right, younger brother of politician Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, at the Crime Suppression Division head office on Thursday morning. (Capture from video/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit, younger brother of Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn, reported to the Crime Suppression Division on Thursday to acknowledge a charge of colluding in bribing a Crown Property Bureau official and another man jailed for taking 20 million baht in payments.

Mr Sakulthorn was accompanied by his lawyer when he met CSD investigators around 10.30am on Thursday, in response to a police summons.

Investigators accuse Mr Sakulthorn of colluding with two other men who were earlier sentenced for bribery in a case involving the lease of land owned by the Crown Property Bureau

The Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconducted cases in November 2019 convicted and jailed Prasit Aphaiphoncharn, a Crown Property Bureau official, and a Surakiat Tangwithoowanich, for taking bribes and forging documents while acting as middlemen in the leasing of the land.

Both were found to have been in contact with Mr Sakulthorn, who is the chief executive of Real Asset Development.

The two men were said to have convinced Mr Sakulthorn they could help him bypass the Crown Property Bureau's land-leasing process in return for a payment of 20 million baht.

The court found them guilty of fabricating documents to lure Mr Sakulthorn into paying them money. The two men were released from prison in early December last year.

Police investigators allege Mr Sakulthorn is also guilty of the bribery charge, because he had paid the 20-million-baht - a violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Code.

The offence carries a maximumum prison term of five years and/or fine of 100,000 baht.

A police source said investigators would look into whether other executives of Real Asset Development firm were involved or not.