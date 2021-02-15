Thailand logs 2 Covid deaths, 143 cases Monday

A woman gets a swab test for Covid-19 at Pornpat Market in Pathum Thani province on Sunday. (Bangkok Post photo)

The government reported 2 new Covid-19 deaths and 143 new cases on Monday, raising the death toll to 82 and the accumulated total to 24,714 since the start of the pandemic in January last year.

Both deaths were of elderly Thai men with underlying chronic conditions.

Apisamai Srirangson, assistant spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said one of the two new fatalities was a 62-year-old vegetable vendor in Ubon Ratchathani province.

The man, who suffered from diabetes, renal disease and hypertension, started coughing on Feb 5. His condition deteriorated on Feb 8, and on Feb 9 he suffered severe lung inflammation and tested positive for Covid-19. His condition worsened over the next four days, and he died on Sunday morning.

The other death was of a 78-year-old man. His daughter, who the spokesperson said had been diagnosed with Covid-19, visited him at home on Jan 16 and 17. On Jan 19-20 he developed a cough and sore throat.

On Jan 22 he was diagnosed with severe lung inflammation and tested positive for Covid-19.

The man had several underlying conditions, and suffered a blood infection on Jan 30 and renal failure on Feb 7. He died on Saturday evening.

Samut Sakhon tops new caseload

The 143 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours comprised 132 local infections and 11 imported cases.

Of the local infections, 68 were detected through active testing in communities and 64 confirmed at hospitals.

Samut Sakhon province logged 69 new cases, 52.27% of total new cases.

All but ten of those were confirmed at hospitals (27 Thais, 25 Myanmar migrants and one Cambodian) and 16 were detected in communities (10 Thais and six Myanmar nationals).

Pathum Thani recorded 50 new cases found during active testing in communities -- 37 Thai, eight Myanmar and five Lao nationals.

Eight Thais tested positive at hospitals in Nakhon Pathom, while Bangkok logged one new case found through community testing -- a 21-year-old Myanmar man who worked at a factory.

The CCSA report did not appear to include a 7-year-old boy infected in Nakhon Ratchasima, leading to the lockdown of two villages in the northeastern province.

The 11 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Egypt (1), Germany (1), the United Kingdom (5), the United Arab Emirates (3) and the United States (1).

Of the 24,714 total cases, 22,883 (92.59%) have recovered -- including 772 discharged over the past 24 hours -- while 1,749 were receiving treatment.

Around the world, the 24-hour tally of Covid-19 cases was 290,079, raising the accumulated total to 109.39 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,792 to 2.41 million.

The US had the most cases at 28.26 million, up 64,297, along with the most deaths at 497,174, up 1,111.